An incoming Purdue student from Egypt was allegedly scammed out of $400 on Facebook, Purdue police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
The victim believed he was renting a room at 543 Hayes Street, and provided the scammer with personal information and pictures of several identification documents, Ferguson said.
Upon arrival at the address, he learned that there was no room for rent, and reported it to the police.
Ferguson said there has been a recent trend of international and out-of-state students being victims of rental scams.
“If I remember some of these cases correctly, this one is even fairly minor at a loss of $400, at least compared to some students who've lost thousands in a similar fashion,” he said in an email.
There are no current suspects in the investigation, and Ferguson said he believes the scammers are likely foreign groups.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty, said he would be looking for more information about students subject to rental scams.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of a rental scam, tell us your story at campus@purdueexponent.org.