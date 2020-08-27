Police say they have isolated a person of interest in the shooting of Troy Moffitt, a 22-year-old Lafayette man.
Five officers were dispatched around 4:20 a.m. following reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near the 1100 block of Windsor Drive, just north of Lindberg Road, West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jonathan Eager said.
A subsequent call reported that someone had been shot, and "police arrived to find the gunshot victim," Eager said. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take Moffitt to a local hospital.
Moffitt was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, Eager said. His condition is unknown to WLPD.
"We have a person of interest," the lieutenant said. "I don't think the community is in danger."