A stretch of West State Street between Grant Street and U.S. 231 was re-named Mitch Daniels Boulevard in a special West Lafayette board of works and public safety meeting Friday morning.
“When we start talking about some of the people who have had influence over the community, there’s a few people whose name is synonymous with that,” Mayor John Dennis said at the meeting. “President Daniels is one of those folks.”
Dennis said that the renaming of the street was a way for the city to thank Daniels for the work he’s done in the community.
Lane closures at Pierce Street and Wood Street
The board also approved lane closures at Pierce Street and Wood Street.
From December 5th through August of 2023, Pierce Street north of Wood Street will be southbound only and Wood Street east of Pierce Street will have a westbound lane closure but remain open in both directions, West Lafayette Engineering Technician Chris Gymrech told the board.
During the closure, Crown Corr will be performing building maintenance on the northeast corner of Wood Street and Pierce Street.