Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's deputies came upon a single-vehicle double fatal crash on Indiana 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia, Indiana, just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary investigation indicates a Rossville deputy town marshal attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Indiana 26, but the vehicle failed to stop, and the marshal requested assistance, according to an Indiana State Police statement. After a few miles, the vehicle stopped on Indiana 26 just east of County Road 200 East.
Deputy Noah Rainey was en route to assist and driving an issued Carroll County Sheriff's Department Dodge Charger. Rainey was traveling eastbound on Indiana 26 approaching Washington Street when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Officers responding to the marshal came upon the crash and began to render medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, police said, Rainey and his passenger, jail deputy Dane Northcutt, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash. Northcutt was on a ride-along but not on duty.
"Both of them proudly served their community through the sheriff's department," the statement said.