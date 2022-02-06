A man was pronounced dead after a car crash on I-70 Saturday night, according to an Indiana State Police press release.
“Upon arrival, first responders found a semi-tractor trailer in the ditch along with a heavily damaged passenger car (on I-70 westbound near the 109 mile marker),” the press release reads. “An adult male had been ejected from the wreckage and was unconscious and unresponsive.”
The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The right lane of I-70 was closed after the crash and reopened at approximately 3:00 a.m, the press release read.
The name of the dead driver is being withheld at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and there is "no further information to release at this time."