A sixth person has died from the coronavirus in Tippecanoe County, county health officer Jeremy Adler reported during a Wednesday press conference.
As with the five previous deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, the individual was over 65 years old, Adler said. They suffered from other medical conditions that exacerbated the symptoms of the virus.
Adler said 10 patients in Greater Lafayette hospitals carry the virus. The number of people who visited hospitals with symptoms of respiratory illness last week increased to 197, up nearly 50 visits from the previous week's total.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday made testing available to anyone who lives or works in Indiana at its statewide testing sites, one of which is in Lafayette at the Evangelical Covenant Church.
IU Health Arnett's testing site requires that an individual show symptoms and receive a doctor's note, while Franciscan Health Lafayette East requires only a doctor's note.
Adler warned against interpreting a single negative test as a reason to relax caution. Tests are only a snapshot in time, Adler said, and don't lessen the probability that a person will interact with a virus carrier in subsequent days.
"Now that we have entered Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan," Adler said, "I would like to take this opportunity to remind everybody that the pandemic is unfortunately not over."