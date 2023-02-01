After two terms as city councilor and 25 years of living in West Lafayette, David Sanders has announced he will seek re-election for his third term in the council-at-large seat.
“We’ve made a lot of progress (these last few years), but there’s a lot more that we can be doing,” Sanders said.
Sanders is an Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Purdue and a member of the University Senate. The Democrat ran for an Indiana Senate seat last year, but was defeated by Republican Sen. Spencer Deery.
This year, Sanders said he wants to see West Lafayette grow in a sustainable way, both environmentally and economically.
A detriment to this, he said, was the “unsustainable” growth of Purdue’s freshmen classes.
“It’s not that we don’t want students here,” he said. “The (current growth) is unsustainable and detrimental to the traffic and rent prices of the city of West Lafayette.”
He said the growth Purdue had seen was being used as a “marketing ploy” to justify Purdue’s tuition freeze.
While high-rises have been built to help meet the demand of the growing classes, Sanders said those apartments aren’t enough.
“One of the things about these prices is that even though we’ve been building high-rises, the (rental) prices haven’t been going down.”
Sanders said he wanted to see more sustainable developments prioritizing “middle-income” housing units in the local area.
Sanders also said he wanted to see more input from West Lafayette citizens when these discussions come up.
“Not a single member of the West Lafayette joint board when it was decided on State St. lived in West Lafayette,” Sanders said.
The joint board is a board made up from representatives of the city and Purdue.
Several members of the City Council last year complained after State Street was renamed to Mitch Daniels Boulevard with no prior warning, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Sanders said that after he drew up a resolution to add a required amount of West Lafayette residents into the joint board membership, Mayor John Dennis persuaded him to drop the resolution in exchange for him appointing a city council representative to the board.
Sanders also spoke on how important student representation was to the city council.
“My son sent me an article the other day of a student who was running for city council in Bloomington. I was surprised that he would be the only student member of the city council in (its) history,” Sanders said.
The West Lafayette city council includes a student-majority district which is currently represented by Ted Hardesty.
“We could draw the lines to eliminate any student representation,” Sanders said, “but we believe it’s important for students to be represented (in the council).”