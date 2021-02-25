The Tippecanoe County Traffic Safety Partnership will crack down on impaired driving in March as part of a statewide enforcement campaign, a move that anticipates issues on the road surrounding St. Patrick's Day and NCAA basketball tournaments.
The partnership, which consists of the various Tippecanoe County police departments, will conduct “high-visibility patrols, showing zero tolerance” for drivers who are aggressive, speeding or intoxicated, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release. In Indiana and across the nation, traffic fatalities rose in 2020 although fewer miles were driven, data shows.
These overtime patrols will be conducted from Feb. 26 through March 21, and are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.
Law enforcement views St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which will take place entirely in Indiana, as “high-risk events,” according to the release.
“However you celebrate this year, do so responsibly. Slow down, buckle up, and if you drink, don’t drive," said Lieutenant Tom McKee, district commander of the Lafayette State Police Post. "It’s that simple."
Despite having fewer drivers on the road in Indiana, 2020 was the third-highest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade, according to ICJI. Fully 850 traffic fatalities were recorded in the state last year.
“We’re seeing an uptick in dangerous driving during the pandemic, and it’s very concerning,” Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director, said in the release.
According to NHTSA data, drunk-driving crashes in the U.S. kill more than 10,000 people per year on average.
Total miles driven nationwide in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by about 14.5% from 2019. But overall traffic fatalities increased by 4.6% from 26,941 to 28,190, according to NHTSA data.
In addition, a separate report released by NHTSA showed more road users engaged in risky driving behaviors in 2020, such as speeding, driving under the influence or neglecting to wear seat belts.
“We’re always discouraging people from drinking and driving,” PUPD Captain Song Kang told The Exponent. "Our officers are always patrolling campus for intoxicated drivers."