A West Lafayette resident fell victim to a phone scam Wednesday after wiring $18,000 in fear that they were in legal trouble, police say.
West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jon Eager said that scams like this are unfortunately common, and often in cases like these, not much is able to be done.
Eager said that in this recent case, the person believed that they were in legal trouble, and unknowingly wired the money. Eager said situations like these are particularly difficult because the scammers often use phone numbers that are untraceable. The police will continue to investigate, he said, but the best chance for them to get their money back is if the bank is able to stop the transfer in time.
"The best defense against these scammers is public education," Eager said.
If people receive calls saying they are in legal trouble and need to wire money to a police department, Eager said that is a scam, and not something that the WLPD asks people to do.