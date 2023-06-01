The final two episodes of Kristine and Michael Barnett’s saga with their adopted daughter Natalia Barnett - "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace" - featured the messy fallout of the couple’s divorce and new information that indicates Natalia was 9 when her parents left her alone in Lafayette in 2012.
Natalia’s age
The Barnetts petitioned a Marion County judge to legally change Natalia's age in 2012 after her parents claimed she had pubic hair and periods when she was 7. The judge, assuming she stopped growing because she had turned 18, changed her age to 22.
Shortly after, the Barnetts paid for a Westfield apartment and left Natalia, who has diastrophic dysplasia, on her own.
But new information from Wednesday’s episodes seem to prove Natalia was still a child when her parents left her in Westfield.
In a tense exchange between Kristine’s defense counsel, Mark Nicholson, and Dr. Joseph Bellflower in an online deposition, Bellflower is told he can’t mention Natalia was a child when he treated her in 2010, despite the scientific evidence pointing to it.
“X-rays don’t lie,” he said to a visibly agitated Nicholson.
“But doctor, you understand we can’t talk about that in trial, right?” Tippecanoe assistant prosecutor Jackie Starbuck asked.
“So we’re not really interested in the truth then,” he responded. “What we’re interested in is what was legally put out there.”
A team of investigators led by Indiana State Police Det. Brandon Davenport visited Ukraine to find Natalia’s mom, Anna Gava.
A DNA test found Natalia was Gava’s daughter, meaning if she had been 22 in 2012, as the judge decided, she would have been born in 1989.
This would have meant her mother, who said she was born in 1979, would have given birth at 10 years old.
This revelation would have changed the outcome of Michael’s trial, according to former New York prosecutor Beth Karas, but prosecutors were not allowed to talk about Natalia’s age during her adopted father’s trial.
The trial
“(The jury) didn’t have to debate anything,” Michael excitedly told his son Jacob. “They went in there and they knew instantly I was not guilty.”
But Jayne Parker, the jury foreperson in charge of overseeing jury deliberation, spoke to the documentary makers about the decision.
“One hundred percent of the jurors definitely believed Michael abandoned her,” she said.
The jury ultimately decided not to convict Michael because of the specific judge's instructions. They couldn’t take information before 2016 into account, and no one was allowed to discuss Natalia’s age.
“If (her age) is true and we weren’t given that information,” Parker said, “that seems like a huge miscarriage of justice.”
Kristine and Michael
The relationship between Natalia’s parents apparently didn’t fall apart when she moved in with them.
In previous episodes, court records had shown Michael had been charged with battering Kristine. But in Wednesday’s episode, Michael claimed he was a victim of sexual abuse.
“We were all abused!” Michael screamed before breaking down crying.
Michael claims Kristine used him as a “tool,” denying him sex and using his porn addiction to manipulate him.
When he left the family in Canada in 2013 as the couple prepared to divorce, Kristine would send him “naughty pictures,” showing nudity and sexual acts.
“Sex and fighting me in court are kind of at odds,” Kristine texted him. “Please file no contest.”
Jacob Barnett, the couple’s oldest son, said Kristine would manipulate him and the other kids, even making him urinate on Natalia’s bed in a “therapeutic exercise.”
“She told my kids over and over and over, ‘Your father is going to kill you,’” Michael claimed.
Kristine’s only comment to the documentary makers was calling their network “whack.”
After Michael’s October trial concluded, he told the filmmakers he was excited to testify against his ex-wife. But the prosecution dropped all charges on Kristine in March because of lack of evidence.
The documentary does not say whether Natalia was contacted for comment. But Investigation Discovery announced more episodes for "later this summer" on its website Thursday afternoon: "ID greenlights new followup documentary featuring bombshell revelations from Natalia Barnett."