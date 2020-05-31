Protesters gathered hours early at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to prepare for the march tonight at 8 p.m. to protest the killings of George Floyd and other victims of police violence.
Kaja Leshae, the organizer of the event, said at the scene that what started as an expected 30 or 40 people attending has now turned into at least 100 marching in protest.
Organizations such as Pride Lafayette, Greater Lafayette Indivisible and the Interfaith Leaders of Greater Lafayette will march in solidarity, she said.
Leshae said this is a family event, with her own daughter in attendance. She encouraged participants to bring their children to show them how to peacefully protest for a cause.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Rob Goldsmith and two other police officers gathered with protestors on the scene to say scores of police will be in the area but they plan to maintain a hands-off approach.
Goldsmith and fellow officers wore only police uniforms, refraining from riot gear or heavy equipment to dispel any "us versus them" mentality, he said.
"We’re not here showing up in riot gear," Goldsmith said. "We’re here, but our intentions are not to cause any issues. Our intentions are to let people have a peaceful protest, say what they came to say, and know that we’re all in this together."
Protestors will be given free roam of the downtown square and a clear path to the Lafayette Police Department at Columbia and Sixth streets, the march's destination, the sheriff said. Only if violence ensues will law enforcement respond, he added.
"I'm not going home until the last guy goes home," Goldsmith said.