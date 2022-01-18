A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots behind an alley in Chauncey Avenue over the weekend.
Taforest Chandler, 40, reportedly fired a rifle in an alley behind Jimmy Johns early Saturday morning. Officers from the West Lafayette Police Department heard the shots, and by the time they arrived, Chandler had left the area in a vehicle. There were no reports of damages or injuries, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
The vehicle’s description was taken and shell casings from the rifle were found. The Lafayette Police Department then conducted a traffic stop on Chandler’s vehicle using the description reported and located a rifle, Ferguson said.
Chandler was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Sunday on a preliminary charge of criminal reckless while charged with a deadly weapon.