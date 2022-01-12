As students return to West Lafayette, COVID-19 cases have surged amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Indiana Department of Health Executive Board kicked off their first meeting of 2022 with a focus on the variant and the prevention tactics community members can practice to keep themselves safe.
Cases of the Omicron variant are expected to peak in the next two weeks, said Dr. Kristina Box, the State Health Commissioner, after consistent weeks of a “straight-up line” of case numbers.
“We don’t have (enough) tests,” she said. “We’re relying on PCR tests going forward but they’re starting to run very long as labs are having issues with personnel, as people are out sick. It’s also hard to get supplies to run tests.”
Box said supply chain disruptions still plague the efficiency of medical care across the state, and the Board doesn’t “have an answer in sight.”
“The (National) Guard has increased mandatory call-ups,” Box said, “and we should get at least 24 if not 40 teams of (the) National Guard (to assist).
“(We’re) feeling a little deja vu back to 2020 when this was more of an issue.”
The Board also approved an emergency measure to merge key hospitals if there was a demonstrated need.
“We’re 300 hospital admissions short of our all-time high,” Box said, “and they remain higher than they have been in five years and have remained that way since April.”
About 60 percent of people who test positive in the state of Indiana are unvaccinated compared to 70 percent nationally, she said, and “75 percent of hospital admissions are unvaccinated.”
When a community member asked the board to explain why they were promoting the use of masks when they “clearly don’t work,” Dr. Stephen Tharp, vice chair and physician, disagreed.
“The most important thing is how you wear the mask,” Tharp said. “There are some technical issues especially with N95 masks which have valves that protect the wearers and not the public, which is why we so promote their use in hospital settings for dramatic protection of personnel who are taking care of active cases.”
Tharp, a grandparent of eight, said while he understands people, including younger children, don’t like to wear the masks, it is “one of the best defenses we have when (there are) so many shortages.”
“It’s very important that we use every opportunity we have to slow this down and give ourselves a chance to breathe while we are trying to deal with this,” he said.
Board member Suellyn Sorensen said that members of the public should be using N95 and KN95 masks, and at the bare minimum surgical masks as they help protect against the aerosolized omicron variant as opposed to “cloth masks and gaiter masks that (only) protect against droplet exposure.”
The Board has also been advising college institutions across the state to transition to remote learning because it’s easier for the college population to learn effectively remotely.
Box said people should test if they’re symptomatic or at risk, and besides that, (rapid) tests are being used for kids or adults who are “over 50 to 55 and are immunocompromised.”
Members of the board also highlighted Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2022 State of the State address from Tuesday night and his remarks praising health care workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic and asking Hoosiers to get vaccinated.
“We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU, and don’t die,” Holcomb said in his speech.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage — I plead — I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so. I say this: even if you’ve disagreed with every position I’ve taken. I just want us both to be around to continue to have those disagreements.”
Holcomb said with hospitals operating “in overdrive for two years,” it would be impossible to properly thank members of the healthcare industry and other individuals who have been under immense stress during the pandemic.
“Our hospitals have been under siege,” he said.