The Indiana House of Representatives has discussed a series of bills since its first meeting of the year on Jan. 4, covering topics from abortion to Ivermectin treatments for COVID-19.
Abortion
Bill 1217 requires all pregnant women seeking an abortion to be asked if they are being coerced. According to the Indiana General Assembly, the bill also makes it a Level 6 felony for a person to intentionally coerce a pregnant woman into having an abortion and a Class C infraction if a reproductive health facility knowingly employs someone who violates the statute.
The bill, first introduced to the House on Jan. 6, passed on Jan. 25 with 73 yeas and 18 nays. The bill is waiting to be heard in the Senate in the upcoming weeks.
House Bill 1282, or the “Protection of Life” bill, bans abortions entirely in the state of Indiana. The bill was written by Resp. Curt Nisly, John Jacob and Zach Payne and was first introduced to the house on Jan. 10. The bill was referred to the Committee on Judiciary.
“(The bill) finds that human physical life begins when a human ovum is fertilized by a human sperm. Asserts a compelling state interest in protecting human physical life from the moment that human physical life begins,” according to the Indiana General Assembly.
It is unclear when the bill will be discussed in the House again.
Transgender girls in sports
House Bill 1041 prohibits transgender girls and women from participating in a female athletic team or sport.
The bill requires all interscholastic athletic, public and nonpublic schools and athletic associations to designate all teams as one of the following:
“(1) A male, men’s, or boys’ team or sport. (2) A female, women’s, or girls’ team or sport. (3) A coeducational or mixed team or sport.”
The bill passed in House with 66 yeas and 30 nays on Jan. 27 and has been referred to Senate according to the Indiana General Assembly.
Ivermectin for COVID-19
Bill 1372 allows pharmacists to dispense Ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions like rosacea according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The bill also prohibits pharmacists from discouraging customers from using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, according to the Indiana General Assembly.
The bill was first heard on Jan. 13 and referred to the Committee on Public Health. The bill has yet to be voted on in the house.
Open meetings
Bill 1130 requires school boards to allow the public to provide oral comment at a public meeting including those that are done virtually.
It also “restricts the circumstances in which the governing body of a state or local public agency may hold a virtual meeting during a declared disaster emergency without any of the governing body members physically present.”
The bill passed in a 92-1 vote and was referred to the Senate.
Education Matters
House Bill 1134 requires schools to post certain educational activities and curricular materials on the school’s Internet web site. It also requires schools “to add functionality that allows parents of students in the school corporation to opt in to or opt out of certain educational activities and curricular materials under certain conditions.”
The bill passed by a 60-37 vote on Wednesday and was referred to the Senate.
Decriminalization of marijuana
House Bill 1070 decriminalizes the possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.
The bill, authored by Rep. Heath VanNatter was introduced to the House on Jan. 4 and was referred to the Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.