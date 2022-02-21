A woman has been identified as a person of interest in an altercation Sunday night at Buffalo Wild Wings, 360 Brown St. in West Lafayette, according to a Monday press release from the West Lafayette Police Department.
The woman, identified as "a Black female, possibly in her early 20s, with long dark and light colored braids," is wanted on preliminary charges of battery, police said.
Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.