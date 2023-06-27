CityBus of Greater Lafayette plans to buy four hydrogen fuel buses with a $7.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program.
CityBus also plans to buy three compressed natural gas buses, develop necessary infrastructure such as hydrogen refueling stations and maintenance facility modifications and provide training for bus drivers, a Tuesday press release said.
"Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water," the US Department of Energy website reads. It is a popular no-emission fuel source because it is fairly accessibly domestically.
"We are thrilled to receive this significant grant from the Federal Transit Administration," Bryan Smith, CEO of CityBus, said in the release. "This investment will allow us to take another major step forward in efforts to provide environmentally friendly transit services to the residents of Greater Lafayette.”
In Greater Lafayette, CityBus uses 62 buses. Two-thirds of them are powered by compressed natural gas and one-third is powered by hybrid diesel-electric technology.
CityBus is trying to improve quality of life by using more environmentally friendly transit service, the release said.
“By embracing hydrogen technology,” Smith said, “we continue our tradition of making a positive impact on our community's air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."