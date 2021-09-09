8/18/21 LPD car
A Lafayette woman has been charged with dealing meth, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.

Jennifer Martinez, 32, was found with methamphetamine after being pulled over for speeding and disregarding a stoplight on Sept. 1. A drug detection K-9 alerted police to a narcotic odor and they searched Martinez’s car, where they found a large plastic bag that contained 225 grams of meth and a large amount of cash in Martinez’s purse.

The affidavit states Martinez told police she had been selling meth in small amounts and had last sold some a few days ago.

Martinez was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail logs. She was charged with dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

