A Lafayette woman has been charged with dealing meth, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Jennifer Martinez, 32, was found with methamphetamine after being pulled over for speeding and disregarding a stoplight on Sept. 1. A drug detection K-9 alerted police to a narcotic odor and they searched Martinez’s car, where they found a large plastic bag that contained 225 grams of meth and a large amount of cash in Martinez’s purse.
The affidavit states Martinez told police she had been selling meth in small amounts and had last sold some a few days ago.
Martinez was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail logs. She was charged with dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.