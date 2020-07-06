The Tippecanoe County Health Department identified a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Five Guys on 210 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette.
The department announced the potential exposure in a press release Monday afternoon, saying it will continue investigating the cluster and provide updates when available. The Five Guys location is closed for cleaning at this time and is collaborating with the health department, per the release.
"While the risk to the public is low, there is the possibility that customers could have been exposed to COVID-19, if they dined there between June 29 (to Thursday)" the release notes. "The Tippecanoe County Health Department is recommending that persons who have dined at Five Guys between June 29 through (Thursday) monitor themselves for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting. COVID-19 symptoms can develop up to 14 days from the exposure.
"If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider."
Free COVID-19 testing is available at Durgan Elementary School at 1840 S. 18th St., Lafayette, per the release. The Optum testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and has no requirements for those wishing to be tested.
You can call for a testing appointment at 888-634-1116, or register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.