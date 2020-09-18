The county health department has linked a cluster of salmonella cases to a West Lafayette grocery store.
Both the Tippecanoe County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health are investigating salmonella cases connected to La Aldea Grocery Store at 2801 Klondike Road, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department press release.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, per the release.
“Anyone who consumed food and/or drink at La Aldea Grocery store from (Sept. 7) through (Sept. 17) and are experiencing symptoms related to salmonella are asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Health Department at 765-423-9222,” the release states.