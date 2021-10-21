A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend in front of a child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Andrue Templeton-Dixon, 22, reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair as she was putting her child to bed early Sunday morning. The affidavit states he also spit in her face and struck her in the back of the head.
Police arrived as Templeton-Dixon was leaving the area. He began running away once police identified themselves. Officers detained him and noted the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit.
Templeton-Dixon was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of domestic battery, one count invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.