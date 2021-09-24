A Lafayette man has been charged with beating a juvenile, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Jemal Turbie, 47, reportedly slapped and kicked the victim multiple times and pushed him to the ground, threatening to kill him the night of Sept. 5. Turbie ordered the victim to go into his residence, where he used a cord to bind the victim’s hands and feet. Turbie left the victim restrained for several minutes, the affidavit states.
Turbie was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old, confinement and intimidation.