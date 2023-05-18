A 2001 Ford Expedition carrying six people was traveling south on the 6400 block of Old State Road 25 N about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when it veered to the left and rolled over the roadway.
When it overturned, a 7-year-old male passenger was thrown from the car and killed, a Tippecanoe sheriff press release said.
Crews from Buck Creek, Battle Ground and Lafayette fire departments, and Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service arrived on scene of the crash.
Two adult occupants were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Indianapolis for life threatening injuries and the rest of the occupants were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. The two juveniles have since been transferred to Indianapolis hospitals.
The road was closed for 4.5 hours while officers from the sheriff’s office investigated the incident.
There were two other juveniles and three adults in the car when it crashed. The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the other occupants.
The identity and age of the juvenile who was killed will be released by the coroner later, according to the press release.