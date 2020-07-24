A Muncie man was arrested early Thursday morning by West Lafayette police officers after allegedly battering his wife.
Officers Oscar Licona and Jennifer McIntire responded "a domestic disturbance involving a male beating up a female" at an apartment on the 2300 block of Yeager Road about 8:45 p.m on Wednesday, per a probable cause affidavit.
When the officers arrived, McIntire said in the affidavit that she saw a male jump off the apartment's balcony and flee.
Licona met with the resident of the apartment, 18, who said her husband, Chase Adkins, 20, became angry after reading text messages from her mother, per the affidavit.
"An argument ensured, and at one point ... Adkins grabbed her by the hair and dragged her upstairs," the document reads. The woman told police that Adkins also "punched her in the side of the head ... and was kicking her in the legs."
The woman said she was on the floor, holding her 1-year-old child, while most of the battering happened, according to the affidavit.
Adkins fled with her cell phone and her keys to the apartment when officers arrived.
A few hours later — about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday — police returned to the apartment, responding to an unwanted guest complaint, per the affidavit.
Upon arrival, the smell of burnt marijuana wafted out of the apartment, officer Cassandra Leuck said in the affidavit. In the apartment was Adkins, his wife and another married couple.
Adkins' wife told the officers that Adkins forcefully broke into the apartment after the officers had left the last time and refused to leave when he was asked to do so, according to the affidavit.
She said Adkins was "threatening to give her the worst beating of her life if she called police ... he would giver her black eyes and bust her teeth in," the affidavit reads.
Separately, officers spoke to the wife of the other couple in the apartment, who relayed an identical timeline of events.
Leuck found marijuana, pipes and THC vape cartridges in the bedroom of the apartment prior to taking Adkins into custody, according to the affidavit.
Adkins has been charged with 14 crimes, most felonies, including a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, and charges related to violating an earlier protection order. As of Friday afternoon, he is in Tippecanoe County Jail with bond of $5,500.