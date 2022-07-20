Several Lafayette police officers huddle around a snow-covered body.
“They’ve placed him here,” officer Jacob Daubenmier says to the other officers. “He was killed somewhere else. That’s my guess.”
“It looks like his hands are in his pockets,” officer Brian Landis says, moving his own hands to simulate shoving them into a pullover hoodie pocket.
“Mmhm,” a third officer concurs.
“That’s weird,” Landis continues.
Daubenmier trudges back to his squad car through the heavily packed snow.
“It looks like they’ve dumped him here,” he says. “His legs are crossed and his arms are in his pockets.”
The body was that of 21-year-old Alex Van Dalsen, found dead on Feb. 9, 2021. Though police told his mother, Jennifer Van Dalsen, just three hours later that he died by suicide, body camera footage released more than a year later seems to renew unanswered questions.
Video and 911 audio recordings police gave to Jennifer in June show some discrepancies. Alex’s hands looked as if they were tucked into the front pocket of his pullover hoodie when he was found, despite police saying he shot himself in the head. Responding officer reactions along with outside research suggest the entry and exit wounds of a bullet’s path through his skull may have been mislabeled in the autopsy, and stories about the car that was left abandoned in the area at the time of Alex’s death don’t seem to add up.
Though police say Van Dalsen’s concerns aren’t enough to reopen her son’s case, the distraught Lafayette woman continues to fight for answers.
Missing and found dead
Alex was last seen leaving his home just south of Lafayette at 11:44 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021, The Purdue Exponent reported early this year. His family reported him as missing the following day.
A snowplow driver found his body about 1 p.m. Feb. 9, north of the Crosser Sports Complex in Lafayette. More than an inch of snow covered his face and most of his body.
Lafayette police Det. Jeff Tislow told Van Dalsen her son died by suicide, but it was only after the funeral home told her of the bullet wounds in his head that LPD confirmed he died from a gunshot.
She immediately rejected the suicide ruling.
A note police said resembled a suicide note lay on his dresser when he disappeared, asking his family to return some of his belongings to his girlfriend, but his family insisted Alex wasn’t suicidal.
Instead, they think police didn’t properly investigate, possibly because he was transgender and had a history of depression. Tippecanoe County police said they had been called to his house a few times in the past for well-being checks.
Alex’s girlfriend, Genesis Northcutt, said in late 2021 that Alex had struggled with depression and bipolar disorder since middle school but that he never showed signs of wanting to hurt himself.
“He was trying to get better with himself,” she said. “He was trying to stay positive.”
Alex went to Sycamore Springs for therapy while attending McCutcheon High School, but he quit after only a week.
He liked movies, making TikToks and hiking, Northcutt said.
He came out as a transgender man shortly after his 18th birthday.
Alex’s grandmother, Rogene Loepker, said his transition was more challenging for his friends and family than it was for Alex.
“It was difficult for me to understand,” she said. “I used to tell him it was an identity crisis, but that was not the case.”
She said that although their relationship wasn’t affected by his gender transition, she believes other relationships were.
“People are just mean,” she said. “I feel like he was bullied a lot because of it.”
Indianapolis-based criminal defense attorney Mark Nicholson filed a tort claim in August 2021 on Jennifer’s behalf against LPD and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the latter of which led the missing person search. The tort claims the agencies failed to properly search for Alex when he was missing and investigate his death after the fact.
Neither agency responded to the tort, which means they deny any wrongdoing and don’t want to settle the matter out of court.
The more time passes, Nicholson said, the less likely Jennifer is to get the answers she wants.
“I was shocked,” Jennifer said after watching the videos. “I don’t know why. It confirmed what I thought.
“He didn’t do this to himself. That seems completely impossible.”
A friend’s gun
Police say they found a pink camouflage 9mm handgun frozen to the right side of Alex’s back, under his right elbow. Initial reports indicated that the gun wasn’t reported stolen or missing, but when asked in January, LPD declined to comment on anything specific to the case.
For 17 months, nothing about the origin or owner of the gun was revealed, despite Van Dalsen’s repeated requests for information. That is, until LPD Capt. Joe Clyde called Cassandra Dick on July 11 to tell her the truth.
“We bought it together,” she said of herself and her ex-wife just minutes after Clyde told her the gun had belonged to her. “I didn’t even know she took it until just now.”
Dick, Alex’s best friend, bought a pink camouflage 9mm handgun with her then-wife in 2020, she said. When the two split up, her ex-wife took the gun with her.
She said she has “no idea” how the gun would have gotten into Alex’s hands, and that the phone call with Clyde was the first she had heard of the gun’s involvement with Alex’s death.
Dick had agreed to be interviewed for the story published in February around the anniversary of his death, but during that phone call, she decided it was too difficult to talk about.
“We knew she had bought the gun within a couple days of the report,” Clyde said last week. “Mom has always had this information in her packet, but she doesn’t understand how to look at it.”
He said the purchase record of the gun was included in the police reports initially shared with Van Dalsen, but the reports she shared with The Exponent in November didn’t include that document.
“I won’t completely say there’s no way she doesn’t have that document,” he hedged after hearing that.
He said he recently told Dick the gun was hers because Van Dalsen “keeps asking questions,” so he wanted Dick to be ready for when Van Dalsen learned the truth. Otherwise, he said, he would never have called.
“Once we figured out it was, without a doubt, a suicide, does it matter?” he asked. “It doesn’t.
“I can’t think of any reason why knowing the owner would change the outcome. We are collecting information that’s not gonna change any outcome, ever.”
Clyde said he is working with Van Dalsen to plan a meeting to discuss the case further. But emails shared with a reporter show Van Dalsen’s multiple attempts over the last 17 months to ask police additional questions about the investigation, such as why she wasn’t given Alex’s clothes after the autopsy, or why it took so long to trace the gun. Police have been minimally responsive, she said.
“Did you receive a copy of this case report?” one email from Clyde reads. “I believe all your questions can be answered within that report.”
Regardless, Van Dalsen wasn’t surprised when she learned where the gun came from. She’s more focused on the disparity in the sizes of the gunshot wounds.
Multiple officers in the videos pointed to the wounds in Alex’s head, calling the hole in his left temple the entry wound and the hole in his right temple the exit.
“It’s blasted out the other side,” Daubenmier said in the video, pointing to the right side of Alex’s head.
The initial coroner's report by deputy coroner Evan Ledman confirmed the theory.
But Alex’s official autopsy, conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolf, contradicts that finding, claiming the entry wound was in his right temple. The autopsy describes the right-side wound as 6.5 by 5 centimeters and the left-side wound as only 1 by 1 centimeter. The right-side wound reportedly had a “muzzle imprint” as well as “brain matter extrusion.”
Costello said the responding officers and deputy coroner “aren’t experts to (her) knowledge,” and any conclusions they came to were simply “preliminary observations.”
“There are so many factors that go into that,” she said, including the type and caliber of the bullet and the direction it travels through the body.
A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine, however, says entry wounds are typically smaller and more regular than exit wounds. Exit wounds are typically larger and “show outward beveling of tissue.”
But Clyde said that when a gun is in close proximity to the victim, it’s easy to mistake the entry and exit wounds, “even by an ER doctor.”
A right-side entrance wound would line up with where the gun was reportedly found. It was pictured in provided photos, but not in relation to Alex, and it isn’t seen in the videos. Daubenmier is clearly heard in his body cam audio saying, “No gun.”
Like Costello, Lt. Randy Sherer advised not to take “police speak,” as he called it, as fact. What police say on a scene is investigatory, and an officer’s initial reaction to a crime scene doesn’t mean that’s what actually happened.
“They’re not the experts in being able to see what’s an exit wound (or) what’s an entrance wound,” he said, referring to the responding officers.
Hands in the pocket?
Alex was found flat on his back, with his head facing the sky. His feet, which were crossed at the ankles, pointed east. Police initially told Jennifer that Alex’s feet were pointing north.
They also told her Alex shot himself, but Alex’s hands seem to be shoved loosely in his hoodie pocket when he was found. The snow blanketing his body obscures his right hand beyond certainty in the video, but voices of multiple officers agree throughout the footage.
“I just don’t like the way the body’s positioned,” one officer said.
The man who found Alex and called 911 apparently concurred with those first officers on the scene.
“They look like they got their hands in their pockets,” he told a dispatcher. He said the body was “completely covered in snow.”
But LPD still says the situation is clear.
“(I) reached out to the crime scene techs,” Lt. Tim Payne said in a June 30 email. “They reviewed the pictures. The hands are not in any pockets.”
Police also recently gave Jennifer photos they took at the scene, but Alex’s entire body was redacted by a black box in all photos.
Clyde said LPD can’t talk in specifics about the case because of the threat of a civil lawsuit.
“Once this is done, we are pretty hindered on any commentary,” Clyde said, “regardless how useful it would be, per our legal counsel.
“We are not looking at this case further. The coroner has ruled it definitively as a suicide. This matches our own investigation.”
Costello said it’s possible that Alex didn’t die immediately after the gunshot, which could explain the possibility of his placing his hands into the pocket.
“Sometimes (death) doesn’t happen simultaneously,” she said in a phone call. “There are some people that survive this.”
She said she couldn’t comment more specifically because she wasn’t at the scene and hasn’t seen the footage.
The investigation
Additional body cam footage shows a car abandoned in the area around the same time Alex was found. A man enters the video after a few minutes, saying his girlfriend crashed the car the night before because of the ice and snow, and he returned to the scene to try to recover it.
But the tow truck driver that arrived later on the scene said there were two cars there the previous day.
“He got stuck down here yesterday,” the driver told officer Adam Burton, “and some chick showed up yesterday, then she got stuck. The tow truck got her out, and the tow truck’s like ‘I can’t get that dude out.’”
The first man said the car was left there around 9 p.m. the night before, but the driver said it happened during business hours.
“Right now we’re getting a little bit of conflicting (stories),” Burton replied.
A second driver, who called himself Scott, corroborated the story, explaining to Burton that the first car was stuck around 11:30 a.m. the day before, and the man’s girlfriend got her own car stuck later trying to help him. The first car was eventually towed out around 4 p.m., and the second was left overnight.
Police took the man to the station for questioning, but neither he nor his girlfriend were mentioned further in any reports.
“Did they ever look into any of that?” Van Dalsen asked. “There’s nothing mentioned in any reports about a second car being stuck there.”
The deputy coroner’s report referenced “several attempts” by Lafayette police to find bullet casings in the area with a metal detector. None was successful, and none was documented in available bodycam footage.
The 911 caller said there weren’t any footprints in the snow leading to or from Alex before police arrived, so Daubenmier said footprints couldn’t be used as evidence. Four more officers arrived within minutes, creating more tracks. This led Van Dalsen to believe that they knew they sullied the crime scene and thought it would be easier not to investigate further.
Van Dalsen asked Payne in an email last year why Alex’s hands weren’t tested for gunpowder residue, to which Payne replied the practice is outdated and unreliable. He further explained in January that because gunpowder residue can spread across a large area and affect people not involved in a crime, the presence of residue or lack thereof wouldn’t be a significant indicator of who fired the weapon.
TCPD reports indicate that because Alex’s body was still significantly frozen, the autopsy was performed only on his head. Time of death was labeled as the time police found him, Costello said.
Moving forward
Though police insist her son shot himself, Van Dalsen hasn’t stopped fighting for a truth she is convinced that she hasn’t received.
“I definitely believe that what law enforcement is saying is garbage,” Nicholson, her attorney, said. “I don’t think it adds up.”
Nicholson said that if Jennifer wants to follow the tort claim with a civil lawsuit, overcoming qualified immunity is a challenge. He recommended Jennifer go to a larger law firm in addition to hiring a private investigator to find more concrete evidence of wrongdoing.
Qualified immunity attempts to balance “the need to hold public officials accountable when they exercise power irresponsibly and the need to shield officials from harassment, distraction and liability when they perform their duties reasonably,” according to Cornell Law School. The law makes it so only lawsuits in which officials have violated a “clearly established” statutory or constitutional right are accepted in court.
As Nicholson put it, the offense would be obvious enough that a “reasonable official” would easily recognize that a defendant violated a plaintiff’s rights.
Van Dalsen isn’t sure if she’ll file a lawsuit. Hiring a private investigator would be expensive, as would working with a larger law firm. The statute of limitations is set to expire in February, and the longer Van Dalsen waits, Nicholson said, the more difficult it’ll be for a private investigator to come up with evidence.
Van Dalsen said she doesn’t care about money or other damages.
She just wants the truth.