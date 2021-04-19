Lafayette has been renovating Columbian Park, one of the biggest parks in the area, for over two years now in a project that has so far cost more than $37 million.
Many of the park’s amenities have been renovated and new exhibits have been added, so for the first time in the park’s history, it will start charging an entrance fee for all patrons.
“The zoo has been here at Columbian Park since 1908. We have a very long history,” said Caitlin Laffery, assistant zoo director. “We’re the second-oldest zoo in the state of Indiana.”
With about 700 acres of parkland in the Lafayette area, Columbian Park is 40 acres and is one of the largest parks in the town.
“This is really the crown jewel of our park system,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said.
Roswarski said the renovations to the Columbian Park, which is just off Main Street, have cost over $37 million so far.
“Part of our funding will come through donations from private individuals. Some of it will also come through capital improvement projects,” Laffery said. “We will get money through the community and other ways that we will be able to utilize to make improvements at the zoo.”
One big change the park is implementing is paid admission. The tickets are sold for $2 per person, according to Roswarski.
“If you go clear back into the ’70s and ’80s you’ll see them talking about potentially paid admission for the zoo,” Roswarski said. “Some people have always paid to keep the zoo open, (and) we’ve always sold zoo memberships.”
The memberships are typically $50, but they’re on sale for $35 right now, according to Roswarski. One membership gets an entire family in, and it comes with discounts for areas of the park and two tickets for adjacent Tropicanoe Cove. The tickets will remain on sale until the middle of May.
The mayor said paid admission will help cover the costs of hiring new workers to take care of the new exhibits and the general operations of the park.
Tropicanoe Cove is a waterpark located right beside the zoo and is another facet of Columbian Park. The city has also installed two new slides into Tropicanoe Cove renovated the lagoon in the last few years.
“We’re totally rebuilding Memorial Island and the Columbian Park lagoon,” Roswarski said. “We’ve totally drained it, cleaned all the muck and the mud out, we’ve put in all new sea walls, installed fishing peers for people, put in a biofiltration system, we’re bringing back the paddle boats and there’s going to be four fountains.”
Memorial Island, which is a large amphitheater also located within the park, is completely renovated with an all-new sound system and lighting, as well as all-new seats, Roswarski said.
The city has just finished renovating the Loeb Stadium in Columbian Park. Prior to this, the stadium hadn’t been remodeled in over 70 years, according to Roswarski. The field is now more accessible to those with disabilities and ready to host sports, movie nights, concerts and more.
“We wanted it to be a multi-purpose, multi-use field,” Roswarski said. “The first (baseball) game was played a couple of weeks ago and we had our grand opening.”
The zoo will also premiere nine African penguins from California this summer, per a large donation to build the penguin exhibit. The park submitted a permit to obtain the penguins in Nov. 2019, but the pandemic complicated the process, pushing back the zoo’s approval date until just this year.
“Penguins were part of our master plan,” Laffery said. “We had a lot of community support in wanting to receive penguins as a part of their community.”
The newest addition is a carousel that is being installed next summer, Roswarski said. The building housing the carousel is already built, but the original contractors for the carousel went out of business before the carousel could be made. Finding a new company to build a carousel was time-consuming and hindered the progress until now.
“Columbian Park, before I was the mayor, had a carousel but the folks previous to me took it out,” Roswarski said. “We’ve always wanted to bring the carousel back.”
The carousel will have traditional horses, ADA-compliant chariots and endangered species for children to ride on the carousel. The mayor said he hopes that this will be used as a learning tool for the zoo to show students and kids more about protecting wildlife.
Columbian Park Zoo renovations are not close to being finished. New exhibits are still on the way, Laffery said, but the zoo remains open to the public.
“The next thing we’re looking at doing is building the primate exhibit,” Roswarski said. “Different types of monkeys would be housed in a modern exhibit reflective of their habitats.”
Laffery mentioned the hope of installing a cat exhibit after the primate exhibit is completed, but a solid timeline is not yet established for the incorporation of these exhibits.
“Although we do have a set master plan, it will all come down to when funding comes in to get other exhibits completed in the zoo,” Laffery said. “We do hope to make multiple improvements within now and 2022.”
The mayor also stressed the importance of economic development in tandem with the park’s positive impact on the city and its quality of life. Roswarski said he’s most excited about giving the community a space to gather and enjoy time with family.
“This community means everything to me. Our parks have always been special places where families could make memories,” Roswarski said. “I really believe that for decades and decades we’re going to put a lot of smiles on people’s faces.”