Indiana State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating an airplane crash Sunday morning in a field near the intersection of Indiana 47 and County Road 800 East in Montgomery County.
Two in the plane were pronounced dead at the scene , according to an ISP news release. Their names are being withheld until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.
The single-engine Diamond Katana DA40 aircraft departed from Lift Academy, a flight training school in Indianapolis. “We are heartbroken by this tragic accident and the loss of our team members. We will support their families in any way possible and work with the NTSB to fully investigate this event,” Jon Austin, a spokesperson for Lift Academy, said in a statement to the Indianapolis Star.
The crash scene will be turned over to the FAA, according to the release.