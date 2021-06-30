Touring stand-up comic Dan Atlen, 30, will perform at 8 p.m. tonight at the Spot in Lafayette, the first event in an 18-show tour around the Midwest. He sat down with the Exponent to discuss his craft.
How long have you been doing stand-up?
I’ve been doing stand-up for eight years, and I’ve been doing it full time for three years.
What got you into comedy?
Everything I did. Like, I studied journalism in college, and writing, and then everything I did would always just involve comedy. Like, whenever I would be doing anything in journalism, I’d always be like, “All right, well, how can I make this piece funny?” And eventually, I realized that that’s not the way to be a successful writer. But there is a career for that. I went to IU, your rival. Don’t tell anybody.
Who are some stand-up comics that you admire?
I really liked Steve Martin, Mitch Hedberg, Norm McDonald and Stewart Lee. Those four are definitely comics who inspired me.
Currently, I really like Rory Scovel and Kyle Kinane, both are people I’ve gotten to open for. Right when I started comedy, I was like, “Oh, well, I’ve always loved older comedians so I’m going to learn more about who the young, up-and-coming comics are.” And they (Scovel and Kinane) were two people who I was like, “Oh, this is perfect,” because they’re very successful and that showed me that the type of comedy I’d like to do has its place in today’s world.
How would you describe your style of stand-up comedy?
It’s purely surreal and absurd, but then very well thought out and intelligent. So I basically just put a lot of effort into looking like I’m just a very silly dumb guy, but behind that layer are well-thought-out, good jokes.
What was your favorite experience on stage?
It’s always funny, because I’ve done so many shows. I’ve usually done four shows a week for the past, like, six years. Now all the good shows blend together. All the times I’ve done really cool theaters where I open for comics I really like, one that sticks out is the time I was in Des Moines, Iowa. A three-legged dog jumped on the stage during my set, took a poop on the stage, and then jumped off and ran out of the venue. One time, in Knoxville, a woman came into the bar trying to sell a bike she’d just stolen. The person she stole the bike from was at the show.
Have you ever had a joke bomb? What was that like?
Oh, yeah. I’ve got some bits where I definitely put myself out on a limb. And then if the crowd doesn’t laugh, I just look like I’m a crazy person who stole a microphone. I did this show one time at a winery on Valentine’s Day. It was sold out — 100 people, all couples, and they’re in their 60s or 70s in this small town in Missouri and they did not like me. It was just a very odd situation where I was politely ruining their night.
Any final thoughts?
Nothing specifically, but if anyone doesn’t like the show, they can spit on my car after. It’s a silver Camry. Oh, and this is the first day of an 18-day tour. This is the first stop, then I’m going out to South Dakota, then down to Nebraska and Kansas. All of the coolest places for entertainment. Obviously the next time I come through, I’ll be famous.