A 30-year-old Indianapolis man with several past and pending criminal charges elsewhere has been charged after he was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. New Year's Day in the parking lot of the Where Else bar.
Aaron Lee Thompson was one of two men witnesses in the "large crowd" pointed to walking away from the scene when Purdue and West Lafayette police arrived at 135 Chauncey Ave., officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
The affidavit said Thompson's "face was bloody, the male was approaching (police) in an aggressive manner and muttering something unintelligible." He smelled of alcohol and admitted he had been drinking and involved in a fight.
One witness said Thompson had a knife in the parking lot; the witness also told officers Thompson had advanced toward him with the knife in a threatening manner. That witness said "he had put his hand on his handgun but did not draw his handgun." The court document does not specify whether the handgun was holstered and visible.
Another witness said two white men had gotten into a verbal altercation with a group of black men and racial slurs were said. One of the black men told police he was pushed to the ground.
West Lafayette surveillance videos show two men approach a group of "subjects" in the parking lot. "A short time later a physical altercation occurs and the two males discharge and walk east," the affidavit said.
Thompson has been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Jail records show he is still in the jail on $1,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.