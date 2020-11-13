Human remains were found in a storage unit at Simply Self Storage after the Lafayette Fire Department investigated a reported fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according a LFD press release.
The LFD, Lafayette Police Department and Tippecanoe Ambulance responded to the fire at 4900 Tazer Drive at 2 a.m on Thursday.
An autopsy has been completed, but the identity of the deceased hasn't been released, pending identification and notification of the family by the Tippecanoe County Coroners' Office and LPD.