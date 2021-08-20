Tippecanoe County health officials report a rising number of COVID cases and students in quarantine since schools reopened last week and urge school officials to require students wear masks.
In a news release this morning, officials cited the Indiana Department of Health school database portal, which contains case and quarantine data reported by schools to the state department of health. Confirmed case and quarantine data reported by local schools to the state department of health from the beginning of the current school year through the start of the school day Thursday is included below and represents only quarantines due to exposures within the school setting.
Tippecanoe School Corp.: 42 cases and 388 in quarantine
Lafayette School Corp.: 11 cases and 28 in quarantine
West Lafayette School Corp.: 11 cases and 20 in quarantine
Lafayette Catholic Schools: seven cases and nine in quarantine
Faith Christian School: Fewer than five cases and 10 in quarantine
Per Indiana Department of Health policy, case numbers less than five are suppressed to protect patient confidentiality. Other local schools have reported no cases.
"For the health and safety of students and school staff and to help keep schools open for in-person education," the release said, "the Tippecanoe County Health Department continues to advise that local school boards adopt the recommendations of the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and American Academy of Pediatrics and require masks in their schools."