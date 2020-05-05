The Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing will perform a flyover over downtown Lafayette and other northern Indiana cities on Tuesday.
The Air Force Salutes flyover is meant to salute workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
"The Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts," a release from the Guard said.
The flyovers, featuring the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.
The times below may change by a few minutes, depending on weather and airspace availability.
5:36 p.m.: Lafayette, downtown
5:51 p.m.: Gary, downtown
5:56 p.m.: Michigan City, downtown
6:02 p.m.: South Bend, downtown
6:07 p.m.: Plymouth, downtown
6:12 p.m.: Warsaw, downtown
6:17 p.m.: Columbia City, downtown