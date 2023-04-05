Indiana joined 12 other states in restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation Wednesday with approval from Republican majorities in the Legislature.
The law will go into effect July 1, and trans youth currently taking medication to transition will have until the end of the year to stop, the bill reads.
The other 12 states that have enacted similar laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia.
Transgender medical treatments for minors have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade, according to local reporting, and are endorsed by major medical associations.
Lawmakers also banned gender-transition surgeries for minors in Indiana, but hospital representatives told lawmakers doctors do not perform genital surgeries or provide surgery referrals for minors.