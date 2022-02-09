The Omicron variant’s surge may be decreasing, but the Tippecanoe board of health still had plenty to talk about Wednesday morning.
During its meeting, the board discussed the status of bonuses and covered COVID-19 updates, as well as highlighting the progress on a new facility set to house the entire health department.
Health department bonuses
Amid COVID-19 and construction updates, health department administrator Khala Hochstedler was visibly upset by the Tippecanoe County Council’s tabling of the discussion of utilizing grant funds from the state Department of Health to help fund bonuses for the health department.
Hochstedler herself is leaving her position and said she’s unable to “work and not be compensated.”
“People do not understand what normal duties are and how our staff is going above and beyond,” she said. “(I hope the) interim administrators advocate for the staff.”
Dr. Jeremy Adler, board member and county health officer, clarified that the state department allowed for the funding to be “used as the department sees fit.”
“(The health department) wanted to use that funding for bonuses, ‘hazard pay’ if you will,” he said. “It does not involve general fund money or county tax dollars.”
The first installment of funding was $287,000, and the health department wanted to use $99,800 for the bonus payments. The department also offered to share the next installment, which has not yet been awarded, with other departments who have been under strain during the pandemic, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, maintenance and housekeeping, IT and the police department, though that amount is still unknown.
Adler said the council cited two main concerns for hesitancy to approve the bonus: making sure it was allowed within the stipulations surrounding the money and a “concern of fairness to other departments in the county that have also gone above and beyond.”
The Tippecanoe County Council has not responded regarding the reasoning behind delaying the bonuses as of Wednesday morning.
However, Adler said the county prosecutor's office had already been approved for a bonus.
“They’re not even leading (handling the pandemic),” Hochstedler interjected from her seat, “It’s so wrong, I’m sorry.”
Board member Thometra Foster said, from her experience as a health professional, she understands that the work is done “and the state doesn’t want to pay and give those bonuses.”
“If it was a man in that position (it might have been different),” she said. “Every time women are in a position, they don’t want to pay us.”
Hochstedler clapped at Foster’s comments, and the motion to demonstrate support for the bonus was passed by the board.
COVID-19 updates
The trajectory of the pandemic has shifted with each new variant, and the peaks experienced because the Omicron variant “were dropping significantly,” Adler said.
The introduction of the Omicron variant caused a peak average daily case number of 541, with a record-high on Jan. 12, where there were 781 new cases in one day, according to graphics provided by the Indiana State Health Department.
“Coming out of the Omicron surge, currently for the past week, we have an average of 107 new cases a day,” he said. “We’re watching those numbers very closely.”
The positivity rate in Tippecanoe county is 24.7 percent, indicating that “One in four COVID-19 tests done in the county is positive,” Adler said.
The highest rate the county experienced was just over 30 percent in mid-January, he said.
Deaths have also significantly increased due to the Omicron variant, Adler said, with “37 deaths in the past four weeks” adding to a county pandemic total of 356 residents.
Adler said that the vaccination rate in Tippecanoe county is “creeping up,” as 59 percent of residents are now vaccinated.
“53,827 boosters were also administered,” he said, “(which) should help protect us from future variants."
“They are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death, as 74 percent of deaths are in unvaccinated individuals.”
Board member Dr. Michael Bohlin said individuals should get evaluated as soon as they experience a “shortness of breath.”
“Don’t sit at home and think about it, just get evaluated as soon as possible,” he said. “People wait two to three days, and they come in dire straits because they waited too long.”
The number of cases may also be higher (than the county’s records), since people who test positive with home tests may not be recorded, board member Dr. Thomas Padgett said.
“(They may have had) difficulty finding tests during omicron surge,” he said, “and folks who were asymptomatic have not gotten tested, or thought they had a regular cold or a winter respiratory illness.”
New health department building
The entire health department will be moving to 1950 S. 18th St., which housed the old YMCA. The move-in should occur from March 2 to March 3, and construction will be done in stages, according to the county commissioners.
“(The) commissioners have done a great job,” said health board attorney Randy Vonderheide. “There’s a lot of space that can be utilized where the pool was, and it’ll be a great home for the health department for years to come.”
Adler said the unification of the entire department is exciting.
“(It’ll be great) to finally be under one roof,” he said, “and have the entire department in a great location.”
The next Tippecanoe board of health meeting will be on May 4 at 7 a.m. in the new health department building.