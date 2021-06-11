Ei-ichi Negishi, a Nobel Prize-winning chemist who conducted research at Purdue for more than 40 years, died Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, per a press release from Purdue.
Negishi, 85 at the time of his death, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2010 for his work developing metal-based reactions to bond carbon atoms, a process now known as Negishi coupling.
The Japanese-born Negishi graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1958 before attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1963. He came to Purdue that year to work as a postdoctoral researcher, leaving in 1972 to become an associate professor at Syracuse University.
He returned to West Lafayette in 1979, becoming a mainstay in the chemistry department, from which he retired in 2019.
In a speech to Stamford American International School students, an international school in Singapore, Negishi spoke about how he perceived the obstacles he faced working in a different culture than the one he experienced in Japan.
"I have never felt that there were obstacles when I came to Purdue University," Negishi said. "Because my motivation to learn and study chemistry on a higher level and to make use of it in the future was my overwhelming concern."