After almost three months after closing because of COVID-19, Battle Ground's Wolf Park announced it plans to reopen on Sunday, per Indiana's "Back on Track" plan.
Executive Director Karah Rawlings said in a press release Monday that the park is committed to providing "a safe experience" for visitors and outlined the following changes in the park's typical operations:
Face coverings are recommended for all visitors over 2 years of age. Face coverings will be required for all visitors older than 2 who participate in a guided tour.
The only public entrance will be at the gate north of the gift shop.
All buildings except the restrooms will be closed.
"Follow the Pack" tours and "Howl Nights" will now require reservations, which can be done through the website. Through the reservation process, free member entry passes cannot be accepted, the release states.
Merchandise will be available outside the gift shop, weather permitting, but only credit cards will be accepted. Visitors are encouraged to shop online before visiting.
Sponsors can now resume scheduling visits.