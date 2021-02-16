Lafayette resident Donovan Luff, 32, was charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On the afternoon of Jan. 31, three LPD officers responded to a “domestic dispute” in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Sagamore Parkway, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses on the scene told police they had seen a woman trying to exit a vehicle when "a male (placed) his arm around (her) throat," and forced her back into the car. The woman told the man, later identified as Luff, "no" as she was being restrained, according to eyewitness accounts in the document.
Another witness alleged the woman attempted to exit the vehicle again when Luff grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back in.
The car pulled to the side of the parking lot and the woman attempted to exit a third time. Witnesses said it appeared as though the woman was struggling while Luff forced her back into the vehicle.
The affidavit says the woman then kicked one of the car doors open, prompting Luff to strike her. One witness said she saw Luff "push (the woman) into the vehicle, slam the door shut, run to the driver’s side, enter the vehicle, and drive away.”
On Feb. 2, officers conducted a well-being check at the 600 block of New York Street on the same woman from the incident. Though she did not provide police with any information at the time, officers observed two males in the residence with her, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 3, an officer located Luff, who was reportedly in possession of a vial containing “white crystal-like residue.” The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
On Feb. 4 the woman from the Jan. 31 incident identified herself to officers and informed the police of Luff's identity. She told police she had been trying to get away from Luff, who was mad at her. During the Jan. 31 altercation, the woman said she sustained injuries when Luff pushed her, causing her to fall into hot coffee, and then punched her in the face, according to the affidavit.
Criminal charges were filed against Luff on Feb. 5, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers arrested Luff on Feb. 10.
The state has requested a bond of $25,000.