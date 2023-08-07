Two Texas men were arrested Saturday after an alleged drug resulted in the death of one person.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Lafayette Friday night after a caller reported hearing shots, according to an LPD press release. When police arrived, they reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital.
According to the press release, the victim had met the suspects, 21-year-old David Trevino and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez, to buy illegal drugs. Trevino and Suarez then allegedly tried to rob the victim, 21-year-old Jordan Loveall, but reportedly shot him instead.
Loveall was pronounced dead about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, according to the press release. According to court records, he lived at a residence near the site of his death.
Indiana State Police reportedly found Suarez that night and arrested him about 11:30 p.m. Trevino was then arrested about 6:11 a.m. at a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Both suspects were booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony murder about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. They are still in custody with no bond as of Monday morning, according to jail logs.