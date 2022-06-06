The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on State Road 43 (North River Road) starting on or after today between Battle Ground and Brookston, Indiana.
The northbound lane will be restricted as needed for the installation of a new transmission line and poles between County Road West 1250 South and C.R. East 800 North, according to a news release.
The restrictions will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., as needed, through at least mid-August. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic when restrictions are in place.
This project is part of the Wabash Valley Power Alliance's Tipmont-Brookston Transmission Line Project. The project involves WVPA constructing a new, five-mile transmission line to connect the Tipmont Substation to the recently constructed Brookston Substation.
According to WVPA, this project will improve electric system reliability and transmission capacity, among other benefits. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.