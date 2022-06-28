Five Indiana Democrats, including State Rep. Chris Campbell and Senate candidate Tom McDermott, appeared in West Lafayette on Monday afternoon as part of a push to encourage voters to participate in this fall's midterm election in the wake of last week's Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights.
An Indiana General Assembly special session has been called for July 6, where restrictions and a possible ban on abortion in Indiana will be discussed.
A frequently echoed sentiment among the five was that banning abortion would not reduce abortion but would merely increase the number of dangerous abortions.
Ali Brown, an Indianapolis city council member, recounted her experience with childbirth and how both she and her child had almost died during childbirth.
Brown said she had an unmedicated C-section.
"It was the most painful thing that's ever happened to me," Brown said. "Until I heard that the baby was blue and not breathing."
Brown also said she later stopped breathing and her heart stopped beating before she woke up later in the ICU. Brown said if she got pregnant again, she would likely die.
"Abortions are not going to stop just because they're made illegal," Brown said. "Women will seek them out. I will seek one out if I become pregnant again. I have the ability to leave the state and do what I have to do, but I want to know when I come back to the state that I am not a felon. ... But it isn't fair that those of us with enough money and enough time and child care can get out when so many of us are left behind."
Others said Indiana does little to support pregnant women during and after pregnancy.
"Indiana has one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country," Campbell said. "The vast majority of women seeking abortions already have one children or live at or below the poverty level. Indiana spends less per person for health care than 48 other states, at $17.58. Indiana Democrats have offered again and again legislation that would reduce the need for abortions or prevent maternal or infant deaths that year after year go unheard."
Senate candidate and current mayor of Hammond, Indiana, Thomas McDermott said there could not be a more stark difference between his opponent, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young, and himself, pointing out that Young had expressed support for banning all abortions, without exceptions.
McDermott said he would vote to codify Roe v. Wade into law.
McDermott also claimed the court had been "manipulated," referring to US Attorney General Merrick Garland not receiving a confirmation hearing by the Senate when Barack Obama was president.
Had Merrick Garland been elected to the US Supreme Court, the Senate candidate said, the case that resulted in the overturning of Roe vs. Wade would have failed five to four.
McDermott also said Young had confirmed three of the justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who voted to overturn the ruling. He said he would have voted against confirming both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, while also saying he "would have had trouble" with not confirming Barrett because both he and Barrett graduated from Notre Dame's law school.
McDermott also said he was bothered that the three of them had apparently lied under oath.
"They talked about respecting precedent," McDermott said. "And as soon as that 50-year precedent is challenged, they vote the other way. To me that's under oath; that's perjury."
McDermott said he would have to look at evidence before making a decision on impeachment, which has been brought up by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
A topic of discussion was the upcoming midterm elections and how to increase turnout, primarily among younger voters.
"One election is not going to do it," Campbell said.
"We need younger people to saddle up and ride into battle with us because without them, we're not going to be able to save this," Brown said. "This is a quick slide from democracy, democracy of Christian pastors."