A Lafayette woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly broke into a man’s home, stole his belongings and bit his shoulder , according to a probable cause affidavit.
Melissa Collins, 18, reportedly broke into the victim’s apartment while he was away. The victim told police he received a text message from Collins, showing a shattered patio door.
The victim returned to the apartment to find the shattered door, broken items inside the apartment and that some of his belongings were missing. He then saw Collins sitting in her vehicle nearby and approached Collins to confront her.
Collins got out of the car, jumped on the victim, bit his shoulder and pepper sprayed his eyes before running away. Lafayette police officers later arrested Collins and found the victim’s laptop and two cans of pepper spray, according to the affidavit.
She was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail the same evening, and was formally charged with burglary and domestic battery Friday. Collins is being held on a $1000 bond.