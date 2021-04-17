Police responded to a reported shooting at Cumberland Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When West Lafayette officers arrived, they reportedly found a 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg, a press release states. The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, per the release.
Police have not arrested anyone as of Saturday night and are still investigating, the release states. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.