The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved to waive permit fees for two Parks and Recreation Department projects Tuesday morning.
These fees are the building permit fee for a $371 remodel of the Happy Hollow Park Office, the building permit fee for the new Barn and Greenhouse Project for $3,205 and a new build fee for $543.40. The total cost adds up to $4,119.40, Building Commissioner Chad Spitznagle said.
The barn and greenhouse project is based on the city’s plan to build a tree nursery on nearly 15 acres of donated farm land, according to WLFI. A 2,300-square-foot greenhouse will house saplings, perennials and native plants.
West Lafayette Police Department Chief Troy Harris also announced that officer Fredrick Townsend will retire on Feb. 20 after serving for 28 years. The ownership of the service weapon, Glock model 17 9mm, was approved to get transferred to Townsend.