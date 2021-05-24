After a devastating fire demolished their home in late February, a Lafayette family is preparing to pour foundation for a new house on the same land, thanks to some local friends, generous motorcycle enthusiasts and musicians Saturday at the West Lafayette American Legion.
From cornhole tourneys to local rock bands to a “poker run,” the event was an all-day affair dedicated to the Horton family.
Chad Fording, the main organizer of the fundraiser, credited the successful turnout and profits of the day to the community and American Legion Post 492, which housed the main event.
At the event was live music from five bands playing throughout the evening, a hog roast, auction, games, a kid zone, raffles and more. Everything was donated, with all proceeds going to the Hortons. The bands were playing for free, said Jeremy Dillon, another organizer.
Dillon said people paid to enter the morning motorcycle ride “poker run,” and along the 115-mile ride the cyclists stopped at different points to pick up poker cards. At the end of the ride, whoever had the best hand of cards was the winner.
What Fording said he most wanted people to know, though, is how compassionate the community at the legion, in the motorcycle groups and the musicians are.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of events over the years, and I’ll tell you what, between the bands and the motorcycle enthusiasts, they are some of the most giving people,” Fording said.
He said he understands people may have some preconceived notions about those who ride motorcycles or people with a lot of tattoos, but at the end of the day, Fording said the people in this circle are some of the “most giving and thoughtful.”
“If you just kind of pay attention to the things that go on, especially in the summer, there’s a lot of poker runs and things and benefits,” he said, “but almost nine out of 10 of those is going to be for someone or a family to help them in some way, shape or form.”
The eldest son of the Horton family, Drake, 24, doesn’t live at the family home anymore but was visiting Saturday from Colorado. He said he was surprised by how fast the community has come together to help his family.
“Luckily, everybody’s been taking real good care of my family,” Drake said.
By the end of the day of the accident, Drake said his family was already set up with a place to live, food and clothes. Despite the loss of their tangible belongings in the fire, Drake said the turnout for Saturday’s event — all to support the family — shows they made an impact on the community.
“They’re warm, they’re clothed, they’re fed, they’re sheltered,” Drake said. “What more do you need?”
The fire
Fifteen-year-old Gavin Horton was the first to wake during the blaze. He credits his ability to help save his parents and siblings to something simple: allergies.
About 3 a.m. Feb. 26, Gavin woke up feeling as if he needed to sneeze. He was reacting to what turned out to be smoke; he would soon realize the house was ablaze.
He remembered the smoke as so thick he couldn’t see through it. His first thought, he said, was fear that everyone was dead.
“My first instinct was to tell everyone to get up,” Gavin said.
Because of Gavin waking up that night, the whole family, including Gavin, his older brother, his parents, baby brother and the family pets were all able to make it out safely.
Gavin said his mother, Crystal, escaped through a door with the baby, and he and his brother Eli jumped from their second-story window. Gavin took a moment from the serious retelling of the escape to laugh as he recalled his dad, Marc, running out of the house “butt-naked.”
The fire was only about half a week after a winter storm, he said, so it was freezing, with snow still covering the ground.
He said he wasn’t scared in the moments of the fire, though, with adrenaline racing and his only thought making sure everyone escaped.
“Once you see everything is gone, that’s when it’s like scary,” Gavin said.
The fire was started from the kitchen stove, Drake said. He said somehow the stove had started, and fire climbed up the cabinets and the wall and created a “vacuum” that spread through the whole house. Firefighters came, needing a water truck due to their house being out in the country with no fire hydrants around, but within mere minutes the house was mostly gone.
“I think at that point, they were just putting out the ash,” Drake said. “That house was, I’m not sure how old, but there’s etchings on that house dated back to 1912. It’s 2021, it was down in 15 minutes.”
Drake recalled his memories with the family home.
“That’s the only place I ever lived up in Indiana,” Drake said sadly. “That’s the only place my dad ever lived.”
Drake said he had always hoped to come back someday and share the property with his dad, since it’s been passed down through the family.
“The nature of it is, when you look at it that way, you spend your whole life collecting these things, collecting memories, and in 15 minutes, it’s all gone.”
Up from the ashes
The Horton family hopes to start pouring the foundation on their new home as soon as late June, Drake said.
Building on the same family property, Fording said the new home will be a double-wide modular home.
After the fire, the family was forced to split up. The two high school boys had to stay with family to remain in their school district.
Jamie Letson, the brother-in-law of Marc Horton, and his wife invited the two high school boys, Gavin and his brother Eli, 16, into their house in the Harrison High School district. Letson was playing cornhole at the benefit Saturday evening.
“They’re a good caring local family, everybody’s out to support ‘em,” he said. “Everybody comes together in time of need. That’s what we do.”
Tina Williams, from Battleground, helped cook and donated food to the fundraiser. Among the fare was homemade bread, macaroni and cheese and brisket.
“I was not expecting to sell out as much as we did,” Williams said.
She said she’d known the Horton family for at least 20 years and was pleasantly shocked by the turnout.
“You’re kidding me,” she recalled thinking of the crowd.
If community members still want to donate, Gavin said there is a GoFundMe set up by his step-sister.