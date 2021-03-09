Police arrested a man after stopping him for allegedly driving 120 mph in a 55-mph zone and recording his blood alcohol content at .278%.
Michael Kaufman, 24, of Schererville, Indiana, was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday while driving northbound on I-65, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.
The state trooper who arrested Kaufman reported that he was traveling at 120 mph in a 55-mph work zone, which is reckless driving under state law. At the time of the traffic stop there were no workers present, according to the release.
The release says Kaufman allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test. Further investigation reportedly showed his BAC was .278%.
Kaufman was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail under preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated above .15 BAC, operating while intoxicated endangerment and reckless driving.