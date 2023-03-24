The case against Kristine Barnett has been dismissed just less than three weeks before her trial was set to start.
Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington moved to dismiss the eight counts of neglect of a dependent against Barnett Thursday afternoon, the day before her final pre-trial conference hearing, citing "insufficient evidence."
Kristine, who now lives in Florida, according to court documents was indicted along with her then-husband, Michael Barnett, in 2019 for leaving their adopted daughter, Natalia, in a Lafayette apartment then moving to Canada in 2013.
While Natalia's Ukrainian birth certificate specified she was 8 years old when the couple adopted her, The Exponent previously reported, they saw signs she was older than it appeared.
The couple told national media claiming Natalia made multiple attempts to kill them, including pouring Pine Sol in Kristine's mug and trying to pull Kristine into an electric fence.
Judge Steven Meyer issued a gag order on all parties to the case after the couple went on "Good Morning America" in 2019. Hulu is working on a series about the case.
A Marion County Probate Court ruled in 2012 that Natalia's birth year was 1989, making her an adult, and Meyer ordered in Michael's case that Natalia could only be referred to as an adult. The "dependent" part of neglect of a dependent had to do with her diastrophic dysplasia, a genetic condition that affects cartilage formation and can lead to malformed bones.
A jury acquitted Michael Barnett of all charges against him in October.
In the most recent pre-trial hearing in Kristine's case, Meyer ordered that Michael would still have to testify, but he would get immunity to prevent him from self-incrimination after having already been acquitted.
The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning Kristine can't be charged again for the same thing.