Two people were found dead in their Lafayette home on the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive this afternoon in a possible murder-suicide, according to local media.
The manner of death has not been determined by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.
While police looked through the taped-off home, the family of the victims stood in the street.
According to local media, the victims were a 43-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl.
A neighbor, who didn’t wish to be named, said she thought a young couple lived in the house.
“I never saw them much,” she said.
Justin Wade, a neighbor across the street, said he first saw police arrive at the home about 2 p.m.
“I’ve never really talked to those people,” he said while sitting on his front porch. “They just kept to themselves.”
Wade said this isn’t the first time for the neighborhood. A few years ago, a man shot himself in the front yard of the house next door, he said.
“I was home while that happened too,” Wade said.