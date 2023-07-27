100 block of kinkaid drive

The home on the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive where a 43-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were reportedly found dead in a possible murder-suicide.

 Seth Nelson | Staff Reporter

Two people were found dead in their Lafayette home on the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive this afternoon in a possible murder-suicide, according to local media.

The manner of death has not been determined by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

While police looked through the taped-off home, the family of the victims stood in the street.

According to local media, the victims were a 43-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl.

A neighbor, who didn’t wish to be named, said she thought a young couple lived in the house.

“I never saw them much,” she said.

Justin Wade, a neighbor across the street, said he first saw police arrive at the home about 2 p.m.

“I’ve never really talked to those people,” he said while sitting on his front porch. “They just kept to themselves.”

Wade said this isn’t the first time for the neighborhood. A few years ago, a man shot himself in the front yard of the house next door, he said.

“I was home while that happened too,” Wade said.

