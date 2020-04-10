On the day the state’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 300, the Indiana Coronavirus Task Force released partial demographic data and projections for economic recovery in the coming months.
Here are the main takeaways from Friday’s press conference with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb:
Racial minorities suffer disproportionately
A disproportionate number of minorities in Indiana are being infected with and dying from the coronavirus, according to new demographic data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Though the data is incomplete, African Americans comprise 9.8% of Indiana’s population but 18.5% of the state’s coronavirus patients. The disparity persists when examining the virus’s death toll, as nearly one out of five Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19 has been black. The trend is less pronounced when observing residents who identify as other races.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box said during the conference that she expected the numbers to show a disparity.
"That is because that's what every other state has seen," Box said, "and because (African Americans) have higher incidences of those co-morbidities that are more likely to contribute to a death from COVID-19, like heart disease and diabetes."
White residents make up about 85% of the state’s population but only half the positive cases. Nearly 7 out of 10 people in Indiana who have died from the coronavirus have been white, closer to the actual proportion of the state’s white population.
Demographic data will be added to the dashboard on ISDH’s website Monday, which will begin to update daily at noon starting next week. Box reiterated that the data would not be entirely complete nor accurate while the crisis persists because of hourly fluctuations.
"It's hard when we have this many people dying to be real positive," Box said. "But I know that we are doing everything we can to dampen the number of lives we lose in Indiana."
Route to recovery
Leaders of Indiana’s various economic development departments began to examine how businesses and individuals might overcome the effects of the disruption created by efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s revenue was 6% below budget in March after several months of exceeding projections, said director of Indiana’s Office of Management and Budget Cris Johnston.
The shortage amounts to $70 million. Johnston said the two months the state usually collects the most revenue, April and June, will also experience significant dips as the state recovers from economic disruption. He said the effects will become more observable when April’s numbers are actualized.
“We do know the descent will be steep and rapid. What we don’t know for sure is what the pace of the recovery will be,” Johnston said. “This will present challenges to the current budget and future budgets.”
Johnston reviewed the resources allocated by three federal stimulus packages passed in March. The first package directed $10.6 million to ensuring an adequate supply of personal protective equipment. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed on March 27, and is estimated to send more than $3 billion in funds to various Indiana government agencies.
About $2.4 billion from the CARES act will comprise the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which must be used for costs incurred from March to December 2020 “due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease.” An additional new program will divert $500 million to K-12 and higher education.
State Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger announced the creation of the Indiana Economic Relief & Recovery Team, which will oversee how federal funds are dispersed to local governments.
“We want to make sure we’re guiding the return to economic activity in a very safe way – full economic recovery,” Schellinger said. “We want to make sure we’re adapting government and business operations to a post COVID-19 world.”