Norm Kemper was given six months to live after a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Four years later, he told his survival story at the Recovery Cafe in Lafayette.
A Purdue alumnus from Germany, Kemper has also been sober for thirty years after a lifetime of trials and hardships.
From a ground-level entrance behind the Bauer Community Center, the Recovery Cafe provides a “loving support system” for anyone dealing with addiction recovery. For the past three years, Recovery Cafe has been serving its members through support groups. These groups provide support for general addiction, rather than specific substances.
This café is mostly used as a center for said groups, but also serves as a space for anyone in need of community, connection or a hot meal.
The café is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m., according to their informational brochures.
“Everyone is in recovery from something,” executive director Lindsey Kreps said.
They receive their funding from Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The first location opened in Indianapolis.
“(The DMHA) said that if a location were to open in (Indianapolis), there also had to be one in Lafayette,” Kreps said.
Eventually, the Lafayette branch became independent from its starter organization ‘We Bloom.’
The café provides six time slots for members to take part in an interactive support group. These sessions take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturdays, 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 p.m. on Thursdays.
“Once someone is done sharing their story, the rest of the group can give them suggestions to help them through their recovery journey,” Kreps said.
Along with addiction recovery groups, the café provides crafts, games and food for members.
Members including Kemper share stories of personal inspiration during their free time.
After a childhood of abuse, Kemper believed he would not amount to much in life. But after receiving a degree in engineering, traveling the world and learning six languages, he has proven otherwise.
“You can only have a breakthrough if you break down first,” he said.
After moving to the U.S., Kemper patented a six-speed stick shift transmission for Ford pickup trucks.
“We all live in the same environment,” he said. “It is what you choose to do with what you have been given that really matters.”
Besides being motivated by a life of faith, Kemper enjoys practicing meditation, which is a regular occurrence at the Recovery Cafe.
Every day at noon, members in attendance take three minutes of silence, followed by a discussion of “celebrations and gratitude” and lunch during their “community time.” The café also hosts classes and workshops throughout the day that members can participate in other than group circles.