Lafayette will hold its "Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration" on July 4, officials announced Thursday.
New this year will be a parade at 11 a.m. that will begin at 16th and Alabama streets and will proceed onto Main Street, according to a news release. It will run to Wallace Avenue by the Frozen Custard and turn onto Park Avenue to conclude in Columbian Park.
To encourage children to participate, the city is bringing back the "box parade" that was once part of the Historic 9th Street July 4th festivities, where kids would build walking floats made out of boxes. Prizes will be awarded to the top five entries in the "box parade" that best portrays the parade theme: "Honoring Our Local Heroes."