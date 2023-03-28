Lafayette man Terry Zeigler allegedly choked his girlfriend during a fight at the Neon Cactus early Saturday morning.
Multiple employees saw Zeigler, 25, put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck, according to a probable cause affidavit. When one employee told him he must leave the business, he got more hostile..
When security officers began escorting him out of the premises, Zeigler allegedly pointed a gun at the employee who first warned him to leave the business.
His girlfriend told police the choking had been in a playful manner and wasn’t hostile, the affidavit reads.
An off-duty officer who worked as a security guard at the Neon Cactus reportedly seized the handgun from Ziegler and put it in his car until police got there.
When police first got there, Zeigler reportedly asked if he would get his pipe back which, according to the affidavit, is a word commonly used to refer to a handgun.
Talking to police later, Zeigler reportedly denied being involved in any incident and denied owning or possessing the handgun.
While police were trying to talk to him about the incident, Zeigler allegedly kept walking away, denying any involvement. When police went to handcuff him, he spun away, reportedly causing both officers to fall to the ground.
Zeigler was convicted of criminal confinement in 2017, a level six felony. This makes Zeigler a serious violent felon, the affidavit reads.
Zeigler is facing charges of intimidation, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a serious violent felon.
Zeigler is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail logs, with a bond of $5,000. The state is requesting a bond of $100,000 surety and $10,000 cash.